Flick Fact: The last U.S. president to have a B-N street named after him?

Question: In the Twin Cities, 23 streets are named after U.S. presidents, including Washington, Jefferson, Madison, Monroe, Jackson and, of course, favorite son, Lincoln. Can you name the last president to be given a B-N street name? 

Answer: Johnson Drive, in northeast Normal, is named after Lyndon B. Johnson, who was president from 1963 to 1968. Of the 10 presidents since LBJ, none has been bestowed with a B-N street name.

