Flick Fact: The last time ISU played an LSU? Doug Collins scored how many?

Question: When Illinois State University’s men’s basketball team played Louisiana State last week, it reminded longtime Redbird fans of a game 50 years ago when ISU beat LSU-New Orleans, 103-98, in overtime in Normal, also marking an amazing standard for ex-ISU star Doug Collins. Do you know what that was?
Answer: Against LSU-New Orleans during the 1972-73 season, Doug Collins scored 57 points, his most ever and still the most ever scored by a single player in ISU basketball history. (Thanks to Don Munson.)
4 creative ways to deal with all those Thanksgiving leftovers
If you aren't in the mood for plain reheated turkey, try turning your leftovers into a bowl of pozole or an elevated grilled cheese.
Give leftover turkey new life with these delicious stuffed potatoes. A drizzle of homemade honey-mustard dressing soaks into the hot potatoes, adding tons of flavor.
This sandwich is amazingly easy to whip up and definitely a crowd pleaser — perfect for post-Thanksgiving guests. I think these taste best with a little leftover bubbly and plenty of napkins.
Thanksgiving leftovers can be assembled into a traditional pozole. Crisp corn tostadas or tortilla chips, broken into the finished soup, add another lovely corn flavor to this bowl of goodness.
Homemade stock will improve any soup, sauce and dish you use it in. While there are plenty of decent canned and boxed stocks and broth, nothing compares to the flavor of homemade.