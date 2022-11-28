Flick Fact: The last time ISU played an LSU? Doug Collins scored how many?

Question: When Illinois State University’s men’s basketball team played Louisiana State last week, it reminded longtime Redbird fans of a game 50 years ago when ISU beat LSU-New Orleans, 103-98, in overtime in Normal, also marking an amazing standard for ex-ISU star Doug Collins. Do you know what that was?

Answer: Against LSU-New Orleans during the 1972-73 season, Doug Collins scored 57 points, his most ever and still the most ever scored by a single player in ISU basketball history. (Thanks to Don Munson.)