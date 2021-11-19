Flick Fact: The ISU coach who set a world mark...for not being here?

Question: If Brock Spack coaches the Illinois State University football team next season, it will be his 14th, tying him with Howard Hancock (1931-1944) — namesake of Hancock Stadium — as the longest-serving ISU football coach in its history. Can you name the ISU coach with the shortest tenure?

Answer: It would have to be Wally Moore. In 1977, he was coach for two days. An assistant at Indiana University, he was introduced at an ISU press conference, announced how pleased he was to take over, moved into his office and two days later resigned, announcing his wife just didn’t want to move from that Bloomington to this one.