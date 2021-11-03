 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

editor's pick alert top story

Flick Fact: The irony of the last presidential assassination attempt 40 years ago?

  • 0

Question: 2021 is the 40th anniversary of the last assassination attempt on a U.S. president, when Eureka College alum Ronald Reagan survived an attack as Secret Service agent Jerry Parr helped save Reagan’s life. Do you know the irony of that day?

Answer: “Code of the Secret Service” was a 1939 film starring Reagan, a movie the future president later called “the worst picture I ever made.” Parr, however, saw the movie repeatedly as a child and was inspired to join the Secret Service because of his love of the movie. (Thanks to Sam Harrod III of Eureka for the tip, whose family also had a longtime relationship with the Reagans.)

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News