Flick Fact: The irony of the last presidential assassination attempt 40 years ago?

Question: 2021 is the 40th anniversary of the last assassination attempt on a U.S. president, when Eureka College alum Ronald Reagan survived an attack as Secret Service agent Jerry Parr helped save Reagan’s life. Do you know the irony of that day?

Answer: “Code of the Secret Service” was a 1939 film starring Reagan, a movie the future president later called “the worst picture I ever made.” Parr, however, saw the movie repeatedly as a child and was inspired to join the Secret Service because of his love of the movie. (Thanks to Sam Harrod III of Eureka for the tip, whose family also had a longtime relationship with the Reagans.)