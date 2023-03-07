Question: In the last 30 years, Normal has had only two mayors: Kent Karraker from 1993 to 2003, and Chris Koos, from 2003 to present. Is that unusual for the town?
Answer: It’s very unusual. In fact, before Karraker, the town had had 43 mayors in its first 127 years. That’s roughly a new mayor every three years.
