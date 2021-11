Question: If 100 years ago a Central Illinois government employee asked to come inside your home to count your doorknobs, why might you have dreaded that visit?

Answer: Today your home is assessed a value and you accordingly pay a property tax based on that valuation. But 100 years ago, taxing agents went by the number of doorknobs you had, inside and out, figuring the more doors, the nicer your place. Doorknobs? Count yours — you’ll be surprised by the number.