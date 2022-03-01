 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: The Illinois crop that once made up Illinois license plates

Question: A recent Flick Fact pointed out that in 1942, the government asked residents to turn in their cars’ old license plates so they could be melted down for use in the making of bombs and guns during World War II. Thus, instead of the usual metal, do you know what license plates in Illinois were made of between 1943 and 1948?

Answer: Believe it or not, they were processed from soybeans, and the soy plates were used for five years. Says Mike Vandegraft, of Bloomington: “I remember my dad telling me about the pigs eating them off of his truck.”

 

