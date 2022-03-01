Flick Fact: The Illinois crop that once made up Illinois license plates

Question: A recent Flick Fact pointed out that in 1942, the government asked residents to turn in their cars’ old license plates so they could be melted down for use in the making of bombs and guns during World War II. Thus, instead of the usual metal, do you know what license plates in Illinois were made of between 1943 and 1948?
Answer: Believe it or not, they were processed from soybeans, and the soy plates were used for five years. Says Mike Vandegraft, of Bloomington: “I remember my dad telling me about the pigs eating them off of his truck.”
17 totally out there Illinois high school sports icons
Argo Argonauts
Hoopeston Cornjerkers
DeKalb Barbs
Freeport/New Berlin Pretzels
Southwestern Community High School Piasa Bird
Lincoln Railsplitters
Teutopolis Wooden Shoes
Plano Reapers
Cobden Appleknockers
Centralia Orphans / Orphan Annies
Fulton Steamers
Fisher Bunnies
Freeburg Midgets
Coal City Coalers
Elk Grove Grenadiers
Effingham Flaming Hearts
Rochelle Hubs