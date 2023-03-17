Question: The Who is one of rock music’s true icons, a British band that got its American start back in 1967 by appearing at a club in what Illinois city? (1) Chicago; (2) Carbondale; (3) Peoria; (4) Champaign.
Answer: It was at the Opera House in (3) Peoria that The Who, then a basic unknown in the U.S., performed first. Interestingly, it was in nearby Canton in the same time period that another iconic band, The Doors, appeared on one of its first American appearances.
Roger Daltrey, left, and Pete Townshend of The Who perform in front of an image of their late bandmate John Entwistle on day 3 of the 2016 Desert Trip music festival at Empire Polo Field on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016, in Indio, Calif.