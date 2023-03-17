Question: The Who is one of rock music’s true icons, a British band that got its American start back in 1967 by appearing at a club in what Illinois city? (1) Chicago; (2) Carbondale; (3) Peoria; (4) Champaign.

Answer: It was at the Opera House in (3) Peoria that The Who, then a basic unknown in the U.S., performed first. Interestingly, it was in nearby Canton in the same time period that another iconic band, The Doors, appeared on one of its first American appearances.