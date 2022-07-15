Flick Fact: The hottest it’s EVER been in Bloomington-Normal?

Question: It’s been a rather hot time this summer season. But what’s the hottest it has ever been in Bloomington-Normal?
Answer: Eighty-six years ago today, on July 15, 1936, the temperature reached 114 degrees, the hottest ever in B-N. That day’s temperature, by the way, capped 12 straight days in 1936 in which the temperature hit 104 degrees or more.
Richest women in music
Richest women in music
#23. Agnetha Fältskog (tie)
#23. Pink (tie)
#23. Jessica Simpson (tie)
#23. Ariana Grande (tie)
#22. Adele
#19. Tina Turner (tie)
#19. Diana Ross (tie)
#19. Bette Midler (tie)
#17. Anni-Frid Lyngstad (tie)
#17. Shakira (tie)
#15. Mariah Carey (tie)
#15. Lady Gaga (tie)
#14. Katy Perry
#13. Cher
#8. Trisha Yearwood (tie)
#8. Taylor Swift (tie)
#8. Shania Twain (tie)
#8. Jennifer Lopez (tie)
#8. Barbra Streisand (tie)
#7. Victoria Beckham
#5. Gloria Estefan (tie)
#5. Beyoncé Knowles (tie)
#4. Dolly Parton
#3. Céline Dion
#2. Madonna
#1. Rihanna