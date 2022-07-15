 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Flick Fact: The hottest it’s EVER been in Bloomington-Normal?

  • 0

Question: It’s been a rather hot time this summer season. But what’s the hottest it has ever been in Bloomington-Normal?

Answer: Eighty-six years ago today, on July 15, 1936, the temperature reached 114 degrees, the hottest ever in B-N. That day’s temperature, by the way, capped 12 straight days in 1936 in which the temperature hit 104 degrees or more.

 

 

 

 

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News