Flick Fact: The historical great who still sits at Illinois Wesleyan?

Question: The statue of John Wesley Powell — he’s considered by many the “father” of the Grand Canyon — in Ames Library at Illinois Wesleyan University is unique in what way? (1) it’s missing an arm; (2) it sits with students in the middle of the library; (3) although situated in the heart of Illinois, it includes a map of Utah.
Answer: It’s all three. The statue of Powell is true to his stature. He lost his right arm in the Civil War in 1862. He's also noted for his exploration of the American West, including the Grand Canyon and what became Utah. Powell’s statue sits in the IWU library because, after leaving the Army, he was a professor of geology at IWU and lectured up at neighboring Illinois State Normal.
