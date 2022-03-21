 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: The high school dropout who made $47.5 million?

Question: Can you name the inventor of the office product, Liquid Paper, that was introduced in Central Illinois in the 1950s and hailed by local office secretaries with overly sensitive typewriters? Also, who was the inventor’s son?

Answer: It was Bette Graham, an office secretary and high school dropout who wasn’t a great typist either and mixed together a white paint-like liquid to cover over typewriter typos. Two decades later, she also had the last laugh when she sold her Liquid Paper company for $47.5 million. Her son? Michael Nesmith, a member of the popular Monkees rock band in the 1960s, who died in December.

 

 

 

