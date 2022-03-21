Flick Fact: The high school dropout who made $47.5 million?

Question: Can you name the inventor of the office product, Liquid Paper, that was introduced in Central Illinois in the 1950s and hailed by local office secretaries with overly sensitive typewriters? Also, who was the inventor’s son?
Answer: It was Bette Graham, an office secretary and high school dropout who wasn’t a great typist either and mixed together a white paint-like liquid to cover over typewriter typos. Two decades later, she also had the last laugh when she sold her Liquid Paper company for $47.5 million. Her son? Michael Nesmith, a member of the popular Monkees rock band in the 1960s, who died in December.
Photos from the Sharin’ of the Green Parade
Neil Finlen with the Celtic Kazoo Band
Rich Beal
Nicholas Rada, Calle Nixon
Keith Palmgren, Scott Miller
Children’s Home and Aid float
Cindy Segobiano, Brooks Keough, Tony DeAngelis
Nick Gardner, Colin Meier, Will Gardner
Corny on a skateboard
Crawford’s Corner Pub entry
Bloomington-Normal Cougars
Beth Whisman
Milo Holtke
D.P. Dough entry
Keg Grove Brewing Company entry
The Couillard Group
Chemberly Cummings, Kevin McCarthy
MIRA entry
Neil Finlen, Rich Beal