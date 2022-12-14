Flick Fact: The Gibson City home of two famous people?

Question: Do you know the tie between Twin City radio legend Don Munson and four-time Oscar-winning actress Frances McDormand, of such movie notables as “Fargo,” “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” and “Nomadland”?

Answer: They both grew up in the same house in Gibson City. Munson, now 81, lived upstairs in the parsonage of the Christian (Disciples of Christ) Church in Gibson City. Rev. Vernon McDormand and his wife lived downstairs. After the Munsons moved, the McDormands adopted Frances. She’s now 65. Their former home, by the way, is still there in Gibson City but no longer the church parsonage. (Thanks to Rich Stroyan for the fact.)