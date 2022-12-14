 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Flick Fact: The Gibson City home of two famous people?

  • 0

Question: Do you know the tie between Twin City radio legend Don Munson and four-time Oscar-winning actress Frances McDormand, of such movie notables as “Fargo,” “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” and “Nomadland”?

Answer: They both grew up in the same house in Gibson City. Munson, now 81, lived upstairs in the parsonage of the Christian (Disciples of Christ) Church in Gibson City. Rev. Vernon McDormand and his wife lived downstairs. After the Munsons moved, the McDormands adopted Frances. She’s now 65. Their former home, by the way, is still there in Gibson City but no longer the church parsonage. (Thanks to Rich Stroyan for the fact.)

New package sorting machines inside the Bloomington Post Office
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News