Flick Fact: The funky way Forrest, the Livingston County town, got its name?

Question: Forrest is the Livingston County town of 1,100 along U.S. 24 that, according to "official" accounts, was named "after a railroad magnate named Mr. Forrest." But do you know the other, much more fun story of how Forrest got its name? Answer: Legendary tale is, the town was along what became U.S. 24 and had a place for weary travelers to stay. It was thusly advertised along the road with a sign that read, “FOR REST." And according to legend, it stuck.
Photos: West Fest weathers high winds in return to Bloomington
072322-blm-loc-1west.JPG
EJ Allen raps at the West Fest arranged by the West Bloomington Revitalization Project Saturday, July 23.
Editor's note: an earlier version of this photo incorrectly named EJ Allen. This has been corrected.
D. Jack Alkire
072322-blm-loc-25west.JPG
A full plate of barbecue, beans and slaw from The Dinner Bell served at West Fest Saturday, July 23, in west Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
072322-blm-loc-24west.JPG
West Fest returned after a two-year hiatus Saturday, July 23, on Allin street between Front and Washington streets.
D. Jack Alkire
072322-blm-loc-23west.JPG
Tom Harlovic hands out Carl's Ice Cream at West Fest Saturday, July 23, in west Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
072322-blm-loc-22west.JPG
Left to right: Hannah Russell, Izabelle Mitra and Kristen Buhrmann, all from West Bloomington Revitalization Project, survey their work at West Fest Saturday, July 23, in west Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
072322-blm-loc-21west.JPG
D. Jack Alkire
072322-blm-loc-20west.JPG
D. Jack Alkire
072322-blm-loc-18west.JPG
D. Jack Alkire
072322-blm-loc-17west.JPG
D. Jack Alkire
072322-blm-loc-16west.JPG
Jax enjoyed the sights and smells at West Fest Saturday, July 23, in west Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
072322-blm-loc-15west.JPG
Nayoka Griffis, left, and Tony Jones from Heartland Community College's Workforce Equity Initiative brought their table to West Fest Saturday, July 23, in west Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
072322-blm-loc-14west.JPG
Mike Grebhard (plaid shirt) plays Connect Four with Rowan Troutner at West Fest Saturday, July 23, in west Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
072322-blm-loc-13west.JPG
D. Jack Alkire
072322-blm-loc-12west.JPG
Coleslaw served by The Dinner Bell at West Fest Saturday, July 23, in west Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
072322-blm-loc-11west.JPG
The line for The Dinner Bell at West Fest Saturday, July 23, in west Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
072322-blm-loc-10west.JPG
D. Jack Alkire
072322-blm-loc-9west.JPG
A puppy named Nayla enjoyed the sights and smells of West Fest Saturday, July 23, in west Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
072322-blm-loc-8west.JPG
D. Jack Alkire
072322-blm-loc-7west.JPG
D. Jack Alkire
072322-blm-loc-6west.JPG
Sgt. Kiel Nowers from Bloomington Police Department's Community Engagement Unit speaks with Sheri Strohl from McLean County Moms at West Fest Saturday, July 23, in west Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
072322-blm-loc-5west.JPG
Mary Tackett and Izabelle Mitra from Western Avenue Community Center play games with local children at West Fest Saturday, July 23, in west Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
072322-blm-loc-4west.JPG
Katherine Sawyer manned the first aid table at West Fest Saturday, July 23, in west Bloomington.
D. Jack Alkire
072322-blm-loc-3west.JPG
D. Jack Alkire
072322-blm-loc-2west.JPG
D. Jack Alkire
