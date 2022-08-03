 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: The funky way Forrest, the Livingston County town, got its name?

Question: Forrest is the Livingston County town of 1,100 along U.S. 24 that, according to "official" accounts, was named "after a railroad magnate named Mr. Forrest." But do you know the other, much more fun story of how Forrest got its name?

Answer: Legendary tale is, the town was along what became U.S. 24 and had a place for weary travelers to stay. It was thusly advertised along the road with a sign that read, “FOR REST." And according to legend, it stuck.

 

 

 

 

 

 

