Flick Fact: The first team to ever beat U of I at football?

Question: It’s the end of spring practice drills for collegiate football teams, including at the University of Illinois, where this fall the Fighting Illini will begin their 132nd season in Champaign-Urbana. Can you name the team’s very first opponent and how the Illini did?

Answer: Back in 1890, the Illini played their first game — in Bloomington — and lost to Illinois Wesleyan, 16-0.

 

 

 

