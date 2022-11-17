 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: The first street in Normal, once even named First Street?

Question: Once upon a time, before eventually merging together, Bloomington and Normal were separate towns, and when driving up from Bloomington to Normal, the first street you reached in Normal was appropriately First Street. Do you know what First Street is today?

Answer: The wife of Normal’s founder, Jesse Fell, was Hester Vernon, and First Street was renamed Vernon Avenue in her honor. That’s also how Hester Avenue, just off Vernon, got its name.

