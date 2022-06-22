Flick Fact: The first place in BloNo to have cable TV?

Question: Can you name the first place in Bloomington-Normal to be hooked up to what became known as cable TV, and what year that was?

Answer: In October 1969, a Twin City man, Mike Vandegraft, stopped by the Western Avenue Tap at 1301 N. Western Ave. in Bloomington to hook up something never attached in B-N before: cable TV. It cost $5 a month. You got nine channels. Now, 53 years later, what’s become known as “streaming” indeed threatens the future of cable.