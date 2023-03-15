Question: Can you name the very first federally funded highway in Illinois? (Hint: It is downstate and not in the Chicago area.)

Answer: It was the so-called "National Road" — then from Cumberland, Maryland, to Marshall, Illinois, that then extended to East St. Louis — that today aligns with Interstate 70 and additionally runs through such Illinois towns as Casey, Greenup, Teutopolis, Effingham, Vandalia and Collinsville.