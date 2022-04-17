 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: The first Beatles record ever played in the U.S. — in downstate Illinois?

Question: Next spring will be the 60th anniversary of the first Beatles record ever being played on a radio station in America, and it was allegedly on a downstate Illinois station. Do you know where that was?

Answer: Story goes that in April 1963, Beatle George Harrison was visiting his sister, Louise, in Benton and the two, armed with a yet-to-be-released record called “Love Me Do,” went around to various radio stations in southern Illinois, including one in Carbondale that played it. Ten months later, the Beatles as a group came to America, launching “Beatlemania.” And the rest is history.

 

 

 

