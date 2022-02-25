Flick Fact: The father of driver’s ed? From B-N?

Question: The gym at the former Normal Community High School — today’s Kingsley Junior High — is Neuman Gym, named after Bob “Bull” Neuman, a teacher and school principal in the 1930s through 1960s whom many dreaded because of his hard-nosed, old-time approach to education and classroom discipline. What did he also help create in Illinois?
Answer: In 1937, seeing that many of that day’s youths were beginning to drive cars — then a novelty — Neuman saw a need and convinced Unit 5 officials to launch what was called “driver’s education.” Thus, he was one of the first, if not first, driver’s ed instructors in the state of Illinois.
