Flick Fact: The farthest pizza delivery in B-N history?

Question: True or false? One of Bloomington-Normal's longtime favorite pizza haunts is Lucca Grill, which also has what is believed to be the farthest pizza delivery ever made in Twin City history.

Answer: That's true, 52 years after the legendary downtown Bloomington restaurant got a call for a "to-go" pizza, baked one, put it on dry ice and sent it away — to South Vietnam, where a G.I. from B-N was serving in the Vietnam War.