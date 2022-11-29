Flick Fact: The famous song written by an Illinois Wesleyan football player?

Question: True or false? We’re fully into the Christmas season, a time of evergreens, blinking lights and all the traditional Christmas songs, including the timeless “All I Want For Christmas Is My Two Front Teeth,” written by an Illinois Wesleyan University football player.
Answer: Believe it or not, that is true. The song was written in 1947 by George Rock, a Farmer City native who went to IWU on a football scholarship but abandoned football to eventually become a professional musician and, in time, song writer.
4 creative ways to deal with all those Thanksgiving leftovers
If you aren't in the mood for plain reheated turkey, try turning your leftovers into a bowl of pozole or an elevated grilled cheese.
Give leftover turkey new life with these delicious stuffed potatoes. A drizzle of homemade honey-mustard dressing soaks into the hot potatoes, adding tons of flavor.
This sandwich is amazingly easy to whip up and definitely a crowd pleaser — perfect for post-Thanksgiving guests. I think these taste best with a little leftover bubbly and plenty of napkins.
Thanksgiving leftovers can be assembled into a traditional pozole. Crisp corn tostadas or tortilla chips, broken into the finished soup, add another lovely corn flavor to this bowl of goodness.
Homemade stock will improve any soup, sauce and dish you use it in. While there are plenty of decent canned and boxed stocks and broth, nothing compares to the flavor of homemade.