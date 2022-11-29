Flick Fact: The famous song written by an Illinois Wesleyan football player?

Question: True or false? We’re fully into the Christmas season, a time of evergreens, blinking lights and all the traditional Christmas songs, including the timeless “All I Want For Christmas Is My Two Front Teeth,” written by an Illinois Wesleyan University football player.

Answer: Believe it or not, that is true. The song was written in 1947 by George Rock, a Farmer City native who went to IWU on a football scholarship but abandoned football to eventually become a professional musician and, in time, song writer.