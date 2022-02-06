Flick Fact: The famous area Republican...a Democrat for his first 50 years?

Question: Can you name the famed Central Illinois man, a young, vigorous Democrat, who also vigorously campaigned for Democrats until reaching age 50?

Answer: Coincidentally, it was the man now remembered as perhaps America’s greatest Republican, Ronald Reagan, the Eureka College graduate. Reagan was a staunch Democrat at Eureka — until the early 1960s, in fact. That's when he believed the Democratic Party had become too liberal, especially concerning economic issues. Reagan was born 111 years ago today, in Tampico in west-central Illinois.