Flick Fact: The famous actress who has kissed hundreds of Central Illinoisans?

While in Pontiac in 1983 filming the movie “Grandview USA,” Jamie Lee Curtis befriended a local teen who’d undergone a heart transplant and even set up a “kissing booth” in Pontiac to help raise money.

Question: True or false? With two movies out, actress Jamie Lee Curtis is back in the Hollywood headlines, after taking time off to author children's books and concentrate on philanthropic projects that began 39 years ago by kissing hundreds of Central Illinoisans.

Answer: That’s true. While in Pontiac in 1983 filming the movie “Grandview USA,” Curtis befriended a Pontiac 13-year-old who’d undergone an experimental and uninsurable heart transplant and even set up a “kissing booth” in Pontiac to help raise money. Sadly, the girl, Lori Tull, died six years later, but it started a lifelong passion for Curtis, who has become a leading advocate for children’s charities, thanks, she says, to her Lori Tull and Pontiac experience.

