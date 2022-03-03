Flick Fact: The famed area coach who began somewhere unexpected

Question: A basketball coaching legend at Bradley University in the 1980s, when his Braves’ epic battles against Illinois State University and Coach Bob Donewald will long be remembered, Dick Versace died last week at age 81. That was after a career that eventually led to coaching the Indiana Pacers in the NBA. Where did Versace begin his coaching career?

Answer: Oddly, Versace’s very first coaching position after college was as football coach — at Forrest-Strawn-Wing High School in Livingston County. That was 1964-65, when he led the team to one of its finest seasons ever — an 8-1 record. He coached junior varsity basketball that winter in Forrest, today part of the Prairie Central school district, based in nearby Fairbury.