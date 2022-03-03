Flick Fact: The famed area coach who began somewhere unexpected

Question: A basketball coaching legend at Bradley University in the 1980s, when his Braves’ epic battles against Illinois State University and Coach Bob Donewald will long be remembered, Dick Versace died last week at age 81. That was after a career that eventually led to coaching the Indiana Pacers in the NBA. Where did Versace begin his coaching career?
Answer: Oddly, Versace’s very first coaching position after college was as football coach — at Forrest-Strawn-Wing High School in Livingston County. That was 1964-65, when he led the team to one of its finest seasons ever — an 8-1 record. He coached junior varsity basketball that winter in Forrest, today part of the Prairie Central school district, based in nearby Fairbury.
Check out photos from the 2022 Polar Plunge
Rotary Pub Club
Tyler Kaszuba
Cheryl Miles, Jason Ridlen, Kyle Burgus, Shannon Emm
Barb Howard, Abby Willits, Karen Milligan
Clair, Jacob and Julie Cross
Logan Sprouls, Aimee Spack, Nathan and Payton Hartke, Luke Hanson, Courtney Lahr
Tim Barnhart, Colleen Hartke, Lori Hanson, Jody Sprouls, Todd Bossard, Greg Hanson
Michael Brown, Larissa Armstrong, Angela Bossard, Jaime Zeller
Coach Spack with ISU volunteers
Clair Cross taking a picture of Jacob Cross
Rebecca Harmon, Nancy Cremer
Plunge area
Jason and Noah Pearl
Members of ISU Alpha Delta Pi
Keeping warm by dancing
Jason Higdon, Scott Swanson, Dan Adams
Susan Saunders
Into the cold
Coming out of the water
Bob Wills
Bloomington Pub Club getting ready to plunge
Pub Club commits to the cold
Paula Deneen
VisionPoint Eye Center employees