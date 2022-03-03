 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Flick Fact: The famed area coach who began somewhere unexpected

  • 0

Question: A basketball coaching legend at Bradley University in the 1980s, when his Braves’ epic battles against Illinois State University and Coach Bob Donewald will long be remembered, Dick Versace died last week at age 81. That was after a career that eventually led to coaching the Indiana Pacers in the NBA. Where did Versace begin his coaching career?

Answer: Oddly, Versace’s very first coaching position after college was as football coach — at Forrest-Strawn-Wing High School in Livingston County. That was 1964-65, when he led the team to one of its finest seasons ever — an 8-1 record. He coached junior varsity basketball that winter in Forrest, today part of the Prairie Central school district, based in nearby Fairbury.

 

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News