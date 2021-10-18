Flick Fact: The engineering flaws at ISU’s Watterson Towers?

Question: When first opened 52 autumns ago, Illinois State University’s Watterson Towers — they still reportedly are the planet’s largest dormitory complex — had a few engineering flaws. Like what?

Answer: For one, all the windows didn’t fit, as students discovered on cold or rainy/snowy nights. Designers also forgot to put any water fountains in a building that houses 2,200 students. Since then, it’s been discovered the 28-story complex is also sinking to one side a bit. Who knows — by the 22nd century, B-N may be home to a leaning tower of … Watterson?