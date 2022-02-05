Flick Fact: The EIU grad who finally got a job in his field?

Question: Can you name the Eastern Illinois University alum who graduated in mass communications and did a fine job at EIU in radio and TV production but took 15 years to finally get a job in his field?

Answer: Taking the first 14 years after EIU to be quarterback of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, Tony Romo landed a job in his educated field and these days is a football analyst for CBS. “He took a TV production class that I taught,” says Mike Bradd, a McLean County (Cooksville-Colfax) native, Octavia (Ridgeview) High graduate and an associate chair at EIU. “His leadership skills were amazing. He speaks very well … and has the ability to get people to rally around him.”