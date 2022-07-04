 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Pantagraph is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Illinois State University

People are also reading…

alert top story

Flick Fact: The dumbest McLean County jail escapee ever?

  • 0

Question: It was 186 years ago today, on July 4, 1836, that McLean County’s very first jail break occurred, six years after the founding of the county. That’s when a skinny inmate crawled out the window between the bars to freedom. Do you know what he did next?

Answer: A friend of the sheriff, he went looking for him to help him celebrate July 4. That’s before he subsequently then also was re-arrested. (Our thanks to Bob Bradley, the Illinois State University professor emeritus, for this July 4 tidbit in McLean County history.)

 

 

 

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News