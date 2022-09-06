Flick Fact: The downstate guitar that now is world famous?

Question: A Rickenbacker 425 electric guitar purchased in downstate Mount Vernon 59 years ago this month now hangs in an entryway of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland. Do you know why?

Answer: It was purchased by a guitarist from Liverpool, England, visiting his sister in Benton, in Franklin County, in 1963 when they stopped off at Fenton Music Shop in nearby Mount Vernon and “George Harrison fell in love with the guitar.” A year later, when Harrison and the Beatles became a huge global hit and played “I Want to Hold Your Hand” and “She Loves You” to screaming fans on CBS’ “Ed Sullivan Show,” Harrison was playing his Mount Vernon-bought Rickenbacker. He paid $400 at Fenton’s. When it was sold at auction years later, it brought $657,000.