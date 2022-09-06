Flick Fact: The downstate guitar that now is world famous?

Question: A Rickenbacker 425 electric guitar purchased in downstate Mount Vernon 59 years ago this month now hangs in an entryway of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland. Do you know why?
Answer: It was purchased by a guitarist from Liverpool, England, visiting his sister in Benton, in Franklin County, in 1963 when they stopped off at Fenton Music Shop in nearby Mount Vernon and “George Harrison fell in love with the guitar.” A year later, when Harrison and the Beatles became a huge global hit and played “I Want to Hold Your Hand” and “She Loves You” to screaming fans on CBS’ “Ed Sullivan Show,” Harrison was playing his Mount Vernon-bought Rickenbacker. He paid $400 at Fenton’s. When it was sold at auction years later, it brought $657,000.
Check out photos from the 2022 Annual Red Hot Party
Joan Stralow, Dianne McNamara, Julie Dobski, Laura O’Connor
ISU President Terri Goss Kinzy, Sonja Reece
Leanna Bordner, Kim Schoenbein
Jan Francois, Sonja Reece
Elaine Heflin, Hailey Cole
Erin Williams, Julie Dobski
Marlene Dietz, Julie Dobski
Karen Hanson, ISU President Terri Goss Kinzy
Lindsey Thomas, Jodi Hallsten Lyczak
Sherry Quinlan, Michelle Houchin
Kristen Firkins, Laura Pritts
Kim Schoenbein, Jolene Aldus
ISU Trustee Dr. Kathy Bohn, ISU President Terri Goss Kinzy
Joy Hutchcraft, Beth Harding
Pink Ladies Maggie Evans, Kacy Rader, Andrea Flairty
Debbie Hazlett, Anina Engelhorn, Vicki Mahrt, Sonja Reece, Jan Francois, Paula Weiland
April Steigerwald, Mary Beth Lowery, Tara Fleming
Leanna Bordner, Dr. Kathy Bohn, Mary Ann Louderback, Dr. Judy Neubrander
Tracy Haas Riley, Tricia Stiller, ISU softball coach Tina Kramos
Kim Ummel, Lori Hemmer, Debi Grossman, Mary Ann Louderback, JoEllen Bahnsen