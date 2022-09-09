Flick Fact: The 'doctor' who's seen almost everybody in Bloomington naked?

Question: Bloomington began having instantaneous national fame 50 years ago this month when on CBS premiered one of the most watched sitcoms of all-time, M*A*S*H, the 1972-to-1983 sitcom that follows the team of doctors and staff during the Korean War, and starred McLean Stevenson, who grew up in Bloomington and in countless episodes mentioned Bloomington. Do you know perhaps his funniest ever line about Bloomington?