Flick Fact: The 'doctor' who's seen almost everybody in Bloomington naked?

Question: Bloomington began having instantaneous national fame 50 years ago this month when on CBS premiered one of the most watched sitcoms of all-time, M*A*S*H, the 1972-to-1983 sitcom that follows the team of doctors and staff during the Korean War, and starred McLean Stevenson, who grew up in Bloomington and in countless episodes mentioned Bloomington. Do you know perhaps his funniest ever line about Bloomington?
Answer: Stevenson’s character — Lt. Colonel Henry Blake — unfurled many great lines about Bloomington including one episode when Gen. Douglas MacArthur visited the 4077th mobile surgical unit and Stevenson’s character announced: “This will make the Daily Bloomington Pantagraph ... I can just see it now.” But Stevenson’s funniest line? Surely the one when his character mentioned that, before the Korean War, he was so popular as a doctor back home that “there’s hardly anybody in Bloomington, Ill., I haven’t seen naked.”
Check out photos from the 2022 Annual Red Hot Party
Joan Stralow, Dianne McNamara, Julie Dobski, Laura O’Connor
ISU President Terri Goss Kinzy, Sonja Reece
Leanna Bordner, Kim Schoenbein
Jan Francois, Sonja Reece
Elaine Heflin, Hailey Cole
Erin Williams, Julie Dobski
Marlene Dietz, Julie Dobski
Karen Hanson, ISU President Terri Goss Kinzy
Lindsey Thomas, Jodi Hallsten Lyczak
Sherry Quinlan, Michelle Houchin
Kristen Firkins, Laura Pritts
Kim Schoenbein, Jolene Aldus
ISU Trustee Dr. Kathy Bohn, ISU President Terri Goss Kinzy
Joy Hutchcraft, Beth Harding
Pink Ladies Maggie Evans, Kacy Rader, Andrea Flairty
Debbie Hazlett, Anina Engelhorn, Vicki Mahrt, Sonja Reece, Jan Francois, Paula Weiland
April Steigerwald, Mary Beth Lowery, Tara Fleming
Leanna Bordner, Dr. Kathy Bohn, Mary Ann Louderback, Dr. Judy Neubrander
Tracy Haas Riley, Tricia Stiller, ISU softball coach Tina Kramos
Kim Ummel, Lori Hemmer, Debi Grossman, Mary Ann Louderback, JoEllen Bahnsen