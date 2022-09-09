 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: The 'doctor' who's seen almost everybody in Bloomington naked?

Question: Bloomington began having instantaneous national fame 50 years ago this month when on CBS premiered one of the most watched sitcoms of all-time, M*A*S*H, the 1972-to-1983 sitcom that follows the team of doctors and staff during the Korean War, and starred McLean Stevenson, who grew up in Bloomington and in countless episodes mentioned Bloomington. Do you know perhaps his funniest ever line about Bloomington? 

McLean Stevenson

Stevenson

Answer: Stevenson’s character — Lt. Colonel Henry Blake — unfurled many great lines about Bloomington including one episode when Gen. Douglas MacArthur visited the 4077th mobile surgical unit and Stevenson’s character announced: “This will make the Daily Bloomington Pantagraph ... I can just see it now.” But Stevenson’s funniest line? Surely the one when his character mentioned that, before the Korean War, he was so popular as a doctor back home that “there’s hardly anybody in Bloomington, Ill., I haven’t seen naked.” 

