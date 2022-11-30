 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Flick Fact: The difference between an ISU and IWU basketball coach?

  • 0

Question: Since 1966, Illinois Wesleyan University has had three basketball coaches: Dennie Bridges, Scott Trost and Ron Rose. How many head basketball coaches has Illinois State University had?

Answer: In terms of longevity and job security, bigger apparently does not mean better. While IWU has had three coaches, much larger ISU has had 12 coaches since 1966: Jim Collie, Will Robinson, Gene Smithson, Bob Donewald, Bob Bender, Kevin Stallings, Tom Richardson, Porter Moser, Tim Jankovich, Dan Muller, Brian Jones and Ryan Pedon.

A group of around seven nurses teamed up with the Bloomington-Normal YMCA to show how they provide health care at a Saturday “Teddy Bear Clinic.”

4 creative ways to deal with all those Thanksgiving leftovers

If you aren't in the mood for plain reheated turkey, try turning your leftovers into a bowl of pozole or an elevated grilled cheese.

Recipe: Baked Sweet Potatoes with Cranberries & Turkey
Food and Cooking

Recipe: Baked Sweet Potatoes with Cranberries & Turkey

  • Breana Killeen, EatingWell
  • Updated
  • 0

Give leftover turkey new life with these delicious stuffed potatoes. A drizzle of homemade honey-mustard dressing soaks into the hot potatoes, adding tons of flavor.

Recipe: Cranberry & Brie Grilled Cheese
Food and Cooking

Recipe: Cranberry & Brie Grilled Cheese

  • Andrea Bemis, TheKitchn.com
  • Updated
  • 0

This sandwich is amazingly easy to whip up and definitely a crowd pleaser — perfect for post-Thanksgiving guests. I think these taste best with a little leftover bubbly and plenty of napkins.

Recipe: White Bean and Hominy Pozole with Turkey
Food and Cooking

Recipe: White Bean and Hominy Pozole with Turkey

  • JeanMarie Brownson, Tribune Content Agency
  • Updated
  • 0

Thanksgiving leftovers can be assembled into a traditional pozole. Crisp corn tostadas or tortilla chips, broken into the finished soup, add another lovely corn flavor to this bowl of goodness.

Turkey stock: Easy, economical way to use more of the bird
Food and Cooking

Turkey stock: Easy, economical way to use more of the bird

  • By KATIE WORKMAN - Associated Press
  • Updated
  • 0

Homemade stock will improve any soup, sauce and dish you use it in. While there are plenty of decent canned and boxed stocks and broth, nothing compares to the flavor of homemade.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News