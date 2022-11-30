Flick Fact: The difference between an ISU and IWU basketball coach?

Question: Since 1966, Illinois Wesleyan University has had three basketball coaches: Dennie Bridges, Scott Trost and Ron Rose. How many head basketball coaches has Illinois State University had?
Answer: In terms of longevity and job security, bigger apparently does not mean better. While IWU has had three coaches, much larger ISU has had 12 coaches since 1966: Jim Collie, Will Robinson, Gene Smithson, Bob Donewald, Bob Bender, Kevin Stallings, Tom Richardson, Porter Moser, Tim Jankovich, Dan Muller, Brian Jones and Ryan Pedon.
4 creative ways to deal with all those Thanksgiving leftovers
If you aren't in the mood for plain reheated turkey, try turning your leftovers into a bowl of pozole or an elevated grilled cheese.
Give leftover turkey new life with these delicious stuffed potatoes. A drizzle of homemade honey-mustard dressing soaks into the hot potatoes, adding tons of flavor.
This sandwich is amazingly easy to whip up and definitely a crowd pleaser — perfect for post-Thanksgiving guests. I think these taste best with a little leftover bubbly and plenty of napkins.
Thanksgiving leftovers can be assembled into a traditional pozole. Crisp corn tostadas or tortilla chips, broken into the finished soup, add another lovely corn flavor to this bowl of goodness.
Homemade stock will improve any soup, sauce and dish you use it in. While there are plenty of decent canned and boxed stocks and broth, nothing compares to the flavor of homemade.