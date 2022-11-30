Flick Fact: The difference between an ISU and IWU basketball coach?

Question: Since 1966, Illinois Wesleyan University has had three basketball coaches: Dennie Bridges, Scott Trost and Ron Rose. How many head basketball coaches has Illinois State University had?

Answer: In terms of longevity and job security, bigger apparently does not mean better. While IWU has had three coaches, much larger ISU has had 12 coaches since 1966: Jim Collie, Will Robinson, Gene Smithson, Bob Donewald, Bob Bender, Kevin Stallings, Tom Richardson, Porter Moser, Tim Jankovich, Dan Muller, Brian Jones and Ryan Pedon.