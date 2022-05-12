 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: The Depp-Heard link began with a funny BloNo comment?

Question: Mired today in a nasty, far-too-public defamation case as ex-marrieds, it was in 2011 that actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard met while filming the movie "The Rum Diary." They were a couple in the movie and in real-life, married in 2015. Can you remember Depp’s most famous line in that movie, at least from a Central Illinois perspective?

Answer: At one point in the middle of the film, incredulous at a statement, Depp’s character exclaims, “What do you think I am, a plumber from Normal, Illinois?!” Another star in the movie: Richard Jenkins, the Illinois Wesleyan University grad.

 

 

 

