 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Pantagraph is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Illinois State University

People are also reading…

alert top story

Flick Fact: The days you’re most likely to die on area highways?

  • 0

Question: True or false? You need to be an especially safe driver today, tomorrow and July 4.

Answer: That’s true. July 2 is the ninth-deadliest day of the entire year to be on the roads, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration statistics. Tomorrow is No. 2. Monday is the deadliest day of the year. The top 10 deadliest days of the year to drive: (1) July 4; (2) July 3; (3) Dec. 23; (4) Aug. 3; (5) Jan. 1; (6) Aug. 6; (7) Aug. 4; (8) Aug. 12; (9) July 2; (10) Sept. 2.

 

 

 

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News