Flick Fact: The days you’re most likely to die on area highways?

Question: True or false? You need to be an especially safe driver today, tomorrow and July 4.

Answer: That’s true. July 2 is the ninth-deadliest day of the entire year to be on the roads, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration statistics. Tomorrow is No. 2. Monday is the deadliest day of the year. The top 10 deadliest days of the year to drive: (1) July 4; (2) July 3; (3) Dec. 23; (4) Aug. 3; (5) Jan. 1; (6) Aug. 6; (7) Aug. 4; (8) Aug. 12; (9) July 2; (10) Sept. 2.