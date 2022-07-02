Flick Fact: The days you’re most likely to die on area highways?

Question: True or false? You need to be an especially safe driver today, tomorrow and July 4.
Answer: That’s true. July 2 is the ninth-deadliest day of the entire year to be on the roads, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration statistics. Tomorrow is No. 2. Monday is the deadliest day of the year. The top 10 deadliest days of the year to drive: (1) July 4; (2) July 3; (3) Dec. 23; (4) Aug. 3; (5) Jan. 1; (6) Aug. 6; (7) Aug. 4; (8) Aug. 12; (9) July 2; (10) Sept. 2.
Best comedy movies of all time
#50. Toni Erdmann (2016)
#49. My Neighbor Totoro (1988)
#48. The Ladykillers (1955)
#47. The Band Wagon (1953)
#46. Inside Llewyn Davis (2013)
#45. Lady Bird (2017)
#44. To Be or Not to Be (1942)
#43. It Happened One Night (1934)
#42. The Artist (2011)
#41. To Have and Have Not (1944)
#40. Being John Malkovich (1999)
#39. The Triplets of Belleville (2003)
#38. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017)
#37. The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)
#36. The Worst Person in the World (2021)
#35. Hannah and Her Sisters (1986)
#34. Almost Famous (2000)
#33. Bringing Up Baby (1938)
#32. Top Hat (1935)
#31. Meet Me in St. Louis (1944)
#30. Sideways (2004)
#29. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)
#28. Up (2009)
#27. The Circus (1928)
#26. Secrets & Lies (1996)
#25. This Is Spinal Tap (1984)
#24. The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie (1972)
#23. Duck Soup (1933)
#22. The Producers (1967)
#21. American Graffiti (1973)
#20. It’s Such a Beautiful Day (2012)
#19. Finding Nemo (2003)
#18. Annie Hall (1977)
#17. A Hard Day’s Night (1964)
#16. Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975)
#15. The Lady Eve (1941)
#14. Nashville (1975)
#13. Toy Story 3 (2010)
#12. The Philadelphia Story (1940)
#11. Inside Out (2015)
#10. The Apartment (1960)
#9. The Shop Around the Corner (1940)
#8. Ratatouille (2007)
#7. Toy Story (1995)
#6. Some Like It Hot (1959)
#5. Modern Times (1936)
#4. Parasite (2019)
#3. Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964)
#2. Singin’ in the Rain (1952)
#1. City Lights (1931)