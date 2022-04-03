 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: The country’s newest snack manufacturing center?

Question: Hershey, Pennsylvania, is known for its candy and San Francisco is the famed home of Ghirardelli’s chocolates. But what Midwestern city is fast becoming another key manufacturing center of snacking in America?

Answer: With Beer Nuts, one of America’s most popular bar snacks, already here and world famous Italian chocolate maker, Ferrero, building its first factory outside of Europe here, we’d humbly nominate Bloomington. Maybe with some Beer Nuts, we could throw in a Destihl beer besides. Destihl’s sour beers are especially popular in New York City pubs and bars.

 

 

 

