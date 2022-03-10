Flick Fact: The cost of a big-time college basketball program?

Question: The value of intercollegiate athletics to a university is perhaps most shown in its salaries. As an example, at Illinois State University, how does the salary of new head basketball coach Ryan Pedon compare to the salary of its university president, Terri Goss Kinzy? And at the U of I, too?
Answer: Pedon will make $550,000 per year, plus benefits and incentives. Goss Kinzy makes $375,000, plus housing, benefits and incentives. At nearby University of Illinois, head basketball coach Brad Underwood makes $4.2 million per year, plus incentives, while U of I President Timothy Killeen brings in $851,700, after getting a substantial raise last year, from $600,000. Pedon, by the way, will make a little less than outgoing coach Dan Muller, who made $565,000 a year and will be paid $1 million to get out of his contract.
