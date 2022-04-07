 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Flick Fact: The 'Commies' who once conquered Bloomington?

Question: Major League Baseball begins again today. From the early 1900s to the mid-1970s, Decatur had a minor league baseball team in the Three-I League called the Commodores, named after famed Naval Commodore Stephen Decatur. But the team’s nickname — used in headlines and across the front of team uniforms — would probably be considered offensive today. Do you know what it was?

Answer: They were the Commies. Or as read one headline in the Decatur Herald in 1939, back when the Bloomington Bloomers were in the league, too: “Commies Conquer Bloomington.”

 

 

 

