Flick Fact: The 'Commies' who once conquered Bloomington?

Question: Major League Baseball begins again today. From the early 1900s to the mid-1970s, Decatur had a minor league baseball team in the Three-I League called the Commodores, named after famed Naval Commodore Stephen Decatur. But the team’s nickname — used in headlines and across the front of team uniforms — would probably be considered offensive today. Do you know what it was?
Answer: They were the Commies. Or as read one headline in the Decatur Herald in 1939, back when the Bloomington Bloomers were in the league, too: “Commies Conquer Bloomington.”
