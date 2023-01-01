 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Flick Fact: The college basketball team that lost the national championship TWICE in the same season?

  • 0

Question: In the long history of college basketball, one university in Illinois has the unique distinction of losing both the championship game of the NCAA tournament AND the championship game of the NIT field … in the same season. Is that (1) Southern Illinois; (2) DePaul; (3) Bradley; (4) University of Illinois?

Answer: Back in 1949, when the winner and the runner-up of the National Invitation Tournament gained automatic entry into the NCAA tournament, (3) Bradley made it to the championship game of both tournaments and lost both times, to City College of New York.

John Solberg, co-owner, makes sure to open early on Saturdays and Sundays and any day there are Premier League matches for the soccer community in Bloomington-Normal
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News