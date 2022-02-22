Flick Fact: The chronic disease that ‘helped’ launch State Farm?

Question: True or false? Much of Bloomington-Normal’s modern prosperity can be traced back to one woman’s especially bad case of rheumatoid arthritis?
Answer: That’s true. When Mae Mecherle developed her rheumatoid arthritis in the winter of 1918, husband George, a McLean County farmer, decided it was time to sell the family farm and move to Florida. But when the warm weather didn’t help her either, the Mecherles moved back to B-N and George launched a day job by founding in 1922 his own insurance company. He called it State Farm Mutual.
Watch Now: Photos from Uptown Covered in Chocolate
Pam Locsin
Signs at The Garlic Press
Sarah McManus offering a Bloody Mary to Wendy Klinker
Megan Barton, Lanette Woodard, Brooke Ulrey, Teresa Dammons
Garlic Press chocolate
Ashlyn Linton, Fergie Guseman, Rilyn Linton
Kellie Duzan offers a drink to Sara Palmgren with Aubree Cottone and Sara Slagley in the background
Krista Markovic
Megan Fulton
Merchandise at Solid Gold Jewelers
Kelly Schlouen, Kim Workman
Karen Temby, June Black
Aubrey Grana, Elisa Cardone
Casy Grove, Stephanie Williams
Julio Serrano, Ernie Beckman, Tom Mortimer
Redbird bars
Sam Swope
Annie Dew
Rose Fietsam, Jordan Messina holding Hayes, Megan, Wren and Jeff Fietsam
John, Nico and Gina Turton
Yvonne Wilson, Sidney Dunning, Emma Gillis
Treats at Butter Twice & Again
Desiree Dupont, Cece Petresek, Ruth Zupon