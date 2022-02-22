Flick Fact: The chronic disease that ‘helped’ launch State Farm?

Question: True or false? Much of Bloomington-Normal’s modern prosperity can be traced back to one woman’s especially bad case of rheumatoid arthritis?

Answer: That’s true. When Mae Mecherle developed her rheumatoid arthritis in the winter of 1918, husband George, a McLean County farmer, decided it was time to sell the family farm and move to Florida. But when the warm weather didn’t help her either, the Mecherles moved back to B-N and George launched a day job by founding in 1922 his own insurance company. He called it State Farm Mutual.