Flick Fact: The Central Illinois man who challenged Bob Dole the most?

Question: When Bob Dole, the U.S. senator from Kansas and former presidential candidate, died last week, why in Central Illinois — particularly Bloomington and Lexington — did it bring memories of Dole’s first re-election to the Senate back in 1974?

Answer: In 1974, Dole edged William Robert Roy by a few thousand votes, the closest race in Dole’s long political career. Roy was born in Bloomington (1926), raised in Lexington and graduated from Illinois Wesleyan University before moving to Kansas. The Roy home in Lexington still stands along East South Street. (Thanks to Bill Kemp at the McLean County Museum of History for the fact.)