Flick Fact: The Central Illinois county before there was even an Illinois?

Question: Can you name which Central Illinois county was formed, organized and named 28 years before Illinois was even founded? (1) McLean; (2) Knox; (3) DeWitt; (4) Logan.

Answer: (2) Knox, with Galesburg as its county seat, was born in 1790. Illinois wasn’t a state until 1818.

 

 

 

