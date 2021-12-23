 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: The busiest grocery shopping days in a year?

Question: Of all the days in a year, can you name the busiest for grocers in Bloomington-Normal?

Answer: Be ready. The grocery store onslaught is here. Grocers will tell you the days before July Fourth and Thanksgiving are very big. But the busiest days for store traffic, they say, is almost always the two days before Christmas.

