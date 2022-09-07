Flick Fact: The building that began the merging of Bloomington to Normal?

Question: Can you name the structure built in 1896 between Bloomington and Normal, “out in the middle of nowhere,” but over the years became so used, valuable and prosperous, the cities grew up around it and eventually became “twin cities”?

Answer: It is today’s Carle BroMenn Medical Center, built 126 years ago on farmland about halfway between Bloomington and Normal. It originally was called Deaconess Hospital and had five doctors who largely treated needy patients for little or no cost. It then became Brokaw, then after a merger with Mennonite Hospital along Main in Bloomington, BroMenn.