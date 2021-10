Question: Washington, D.C.’s Smithsonian Institution has one artifact that had its start in Bloomington-Normal. Do you know what that is?

Answer: Late, great actor McLean Stevenson grew up in Bloomington before moving on to TV and a lead role in the timeless sitcom "M*A*S*H." The fishing hat Stevenson wore while playing Lt. Col. Henry Blake is among displays at the Smithsonian and was, according to Stevenson family accounts, the hat Stevenson wore while fishing back in his growing-up years.