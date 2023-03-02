Question: One of Bloomington-Normal’s more heavily traveled roads is the Everett McKinley Dirksen Highway. Do you even know where it is? Answer: The official name of Interstate 74, from the Iowa border southeastward to Danville, is the Everett McKinley Dirksen Memorial Highway, named after the famed U.S. Senator from Pekin from 1933 to his death in 1969.
Brendan Denison
Hundreds fill up on Kiwanis pancake breakfast in Bloomington
Clinton's Jennifer Randol, left, on Saturday hands a plate of pancakes to 7-year-old Isabella Dundov, lower middle, as her 4-year-old brother, Connor Dundov, looks on. Also attending the Bloomington Kiwanis Pancake Day in Bloomington was the children's mother, Missy Dundov, above right, and family friend Christie Rabideau, of Normal. The Dundovs are Bloomington residents.
BRENDAN DENISON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Cary Myers, 7, passes a carton of milk while dining Saturday at the Bloomington Kiwanis Pancake Day in Bloomington. To his left is his grandmother Sue Merrick, 67, of Normal. Myers' father, Josh Myers, said Cary took his first bite of "real food" at a previous Pancake Day event.
BRENDAN DENISON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Pictured from left at the Saturday Bloomington Kiwanis Pancake Day event are Chloe Myers, 2, with her mother Cathy Myers, her brother Clark Myers, 5, her and her father Josh Myers.
BRENDAN DENISON, THE PANTAGPRAGH
Volunteering at the Bloomington Kiwanis Pancake Day on Saturday, from left, are Bob Bahnsen, and married couple Jenna and Bryan Crabtree. All are of Normal.
BRENDAN DENISON, THE PANTAGRAPH
