Question: One of Bloomington-Normal’s more heavily traveled roads is the Everett McKinley Dirksen Highway. Do you even know where it is?

Answer: The official name of Interstate 74, from the Iowa border southeastward to Danville, is the Everett McKinley Dirksen Memorial Highway, named after the famed U.S. Senator from Pekin from 1933 to his death in 1969.