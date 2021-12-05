 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

editor's pick alert top story

Flick Fact: The Bloomington-Normal man ‘sitting on a fortune’?

  • 0

Question: When Rivian went public last month and its stock opened at record shares for a startup company opening on the NASDAQ composite index, founder and CEO R.J. Scaringe was one of the beneficiaries. How much are his shares worth?

Answer: As the Wall Street Journal put it, “Mr. Scaringe is sitting on a fortune.” His shares in Rivian are worth over $1.7 billion, said the WSJ. This year, Rivian’s board also approved a new stock award that would make his worth over $7 billion if the stock trades as high as $295 a share.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News