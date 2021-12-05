Flick Fact: The Bloomington-Normal man ‘sitting on a fortune’?

Question: When Rivian went public last month and its stock opened at record shares for a startup company opening on the NASDAQ composite index, founder and CEO R.J. Scaringe was one of the beneficiaries. How much are his shares worth?

Answer: As the Wall Street Journal put it, “Mr. Scaringe is sitting on a fortune.” His shares in Rivian are worth over $1.7 billion, said the WSJ. This year, Rivian’s board also approved a new stock award that would make his worth over $7 billion if the stock trades as high as $295 a share.