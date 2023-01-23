Flick Fact: The Bloomington man who won some fine luggage on 'Password'?

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Question: Can you name the well-known Bloomington man who appeared on TV’s “Password” game show in the 1960s and won five pieces of luggage?

Answer: Before becoming a star, Bloomington’s McLean Stevenson — a decade later he would win a Golden Globe for his role in "M*A*S*H" — appeared as a regular contestant on “Password,” hosted by Allen Ludden, husband of Betty White. Stevenson was reportedly delighted with the luggage.

