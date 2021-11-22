 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: The Bloomington man who tried to keep JFK from being shot?

Question: Fifty-eight years ago today, on Nov. 22, 1963, John F. Kennedy was gunned down in Dallas, the last U.S. president to be slain by an assassin. Can you name the American politician who was attacked on a Dallas street one month before the JFK assassination?

Answer: Bloomington’s Adlai Stevenson II. After he gave a speech in Dallas on Oct. 24, 1963, a gang of protestors termed “right-wing extremists” rocked the car of Stevenson — a Democrat and member of JFK’s inner circle — tried to turn over the car and, when Stevenson stepped out of the car, began hitting him with their protest signs. Upon his return to Washington, Stevenson warned Kennedy he should avoid Dallas. But the president ignored the warning.

