Flick Fact: The Bloomington building built from another Bloomington building?

Question: Can you name the well-known Bloomington building that was built with parts of the building that stood on the property before it?

Answer: In an example of “architectural recycling” — that is, "reusing" building materials to not only help the environment but also save money — the exterior of Bloomington Junior High School building at Locust Street and Colton Avenue once was part of another District 87 school, Centennial Elementary School, that sat on the site before it was razed to build BJHS. Many of the bricks that make up BJHS are from the original Centennial.

 

 

 

