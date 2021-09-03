 Skip to main content
Flick Fact: The Bloomington brewery helped out by your bushes, trees and landscaping?

Question: Can you name the popular Twin City business where beverages are its main products, but those bushes and trees in your front yard help finance it?

Answer: In the beginning, Chad Bevers just liked brewing beer as a hobby. But he was so good at it, he launched “Lil Beaver Brewery” in Bloomington. Then he expanded it into a full-fledged brew pub and restaurant — with support from Adam and Justin Bellas, who own a well-known landscaping firm also in town. They’re all business partners today.

