Flick Fact: The biggest news event in Bloomington-Normal?

Question: Of all the editions of this newspaper, perhaps the most kept as a keepsake was the edition printed 57 years ago today, recapping what July 19, 1965 occurrence? (1) a huge fire; (2) State Farm announced it was expanding nationwide; (3) a tornado doing millions in damage; (4) a large funeral was held.

Answer: It was (4), the funeral of Bloomington's favorite son, Adlai Stevenson II, the former governor, two-time presidential candidate and world diplomat who was laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery. Among those attending the funeral at the Unitarian Church along Emerson (and pictured in this paper) were President (Lyndon B. Johnson), Vice-President (Hubert H. Humphrey), U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice (Earl Warren) and famed 20th century author John Steinbeck.

 

 

 

 

 

