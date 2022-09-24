Flick Fact: The big-time football field named after a Twin Citian?

Question: The basketball court at Illinois State University’s Redbird Arena is the Doug Collins Court, but Collins was born near Benton. Thus, can you name the only major Midwest athletic facility named after a Twin Citian?

Answer: At the University of Iowa, the football field is Duke Slater Field, named after Frederick Wayman "Duke" Slater, an Iowa Hawkeye star from 1918-21 who also became the first Black lineman to play in the NFL and grew up in Normal, the son of George Slater, a Methodist minister. Coincidentally, in 2024, ISU's football team will travel to Duke Slater Field to play the Hawkeyes there.